April 24 is deadline to register to vote, Superior Court judge race to be decided on May 22
The Superior Court judge race between local attorneys Emily Matson and Kay Ann Wetherington will be decided, along with the party nominees for a host of statewide positions including governor.
Floyd County Elections Supervisor Willie Green said Georgia voters don’t register by political party to vote, and they’re free to choose either the Democratic or Republican ballot in the primary.
To be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a legal resident of Georgia and the county where you live, and at least 18 years old by election day. Residents serving out a felony sentence or judged incompetent by a court are prohibited from voting.
Voters can check their status, and register if necessary, online at the Georgia My Voter Page administered by the secretary of state.
Applications also are available at state agencies, including public colleges, libraries and offices run by the Georgia departments of revenue, labor and human resources. They can be mailed to the County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.
Residents also can register in person at the elections office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services, 3390 Martha Berry Highway.
A valid photo ID and a document such as a utility bill or bank statement with your current address are required.
Qualified Candidates for 2018 elections
Nonpartisan winners take office in January 2019. Partisan winners advance to the Nov. 6 general election.
Local nonpartisan
Superior Court, Rome circuit - 2 seats
(Colston) Kay Ann Wetherington, Emily J. Matson
(Sparks) Billy Sparks (I)
Juvenile Court
Greg Price (I)
Local partisan
U.S. representative, District 14
Democrat: Steven Lamar Foster
Republican: Tom Graves (I)
State senator, District 52
Democrat: Evan Ross
Republican: Chuck Hufstetler (I)
State representative, District 12
Democrat: None
Republican: Eddie Lumsden (I)
State representative, District 13
Democrat: John Burnette II
Republican: Katie Dempsey (I)
State representative, District 14
Democrat: None
Republican: Christian Coomer (I)
County Commission, Post 1
Democrat: Stephanie Wright
Republican: Rhonda Wallace (I)
County Commission, Post 4
Democrat: None
Republican: Larry Maxey (I)
County Commission, Post 5
Democrat: None
Republican: Scotty Hancock (I)
County school board, District 1
Democrat: None
Republican: Chip Hood (I)
County school board, District 4
Democrat: None
Republican: Tony Daniel (I)
Statewide partisan
Governor
Democrat: Stacey Evans, Stacey Abrams
Republican: Hunter Hill, Casey Cagle, Clay Tippins, Brian Kemp, Eddie Hayes, Marc Urbach, Michael Williams.
Lieutenant governor
Democrat: Triana Arnold James, Sarah Riggs Amico
Republican: Rick Jeffares, David Shafer, Geoff Duncan
Secretary of state
Democrat: John Barrow, Rakeim "RJ" Hadley, Dee Dawkins-Haigler
Republican: Davis Belle Isle, Brad Raffensperger, Buzz Brockway, Josh McKoon
Attorney general
Democrat: Charlie Bailey
Republican: Chris Carr (I)
Agriculture commissioner
Democrat: Fred Swann
Republican: Gary Black (I)
Insurance commissioner
Democrat: Cindy Zeldin, Janice Laws
Republican: Jay Florence, Jim Beck, Tracy Jordan
State school superintendent
Democrat: Sid Chapman, Otha E. Thornton Jr., Sam Mosteller
Republican: John Barge, Richard Woods (I)
Labor commissioner
Democrat: Fred Quinn, Richard Keatley
Republican: Mark Butler (I)
Public Service Commission
District 3
Democrat: Lindy Miller, John Noel, Johnny C. White
Republican: Chuck Eaton (I)
District 5
Democrat: Doug Stoner, Dawn A. Randolph
Republican: Tricia Pridemore (I), John Hitchins III
Sources: Georgia secretary of state, Floyd County elections office.