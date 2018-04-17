You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

April 24 is deadline to register to vote, Superior Court judge race to be decided on May 22

  • Updated
  • ()

Floyd County residents have through April 24 to register to vote in the May 22 primary and nonpartisan elections.

The Superior Court judge race between local attorneys Emily Matson and Kay Ann Wetherington will be decided, along with the party nominees for a host of statewide positions including governor.

Floyd County Elections Supervisor Willie Green said Georgia voters don’t register by political party to vote, and they’re free to choose either the Democratic or Republican ballot in the primary.

To be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, a legal resident of Georgia and the county where you live, and at least 18 years old by election day. Residents serving out a felony sentence or judged incompetent by a court are prohibited from voting.

Voters can check their status, and register if necessary, online at the Georgia My Voter Page administered by the secretary of state.

Applications also are available at state agencies, including public colleges, libraries and offices run by the Georgia departments of revenue, labor and human resources. They can be mailed to the County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.

Residents also can register in person at the elections office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services, 3390 Martha Berry Highway.

A valid photo ID and a document such as a utility bill or bank statement with your current address are required. 

Qualified Candidates for 2018 elections

Nonpartisan winners take office in January 2019. Partisan winners advance to the Nov. 6 general election.

Local nonpartisan

Superior Court, Rome circuit - 2 seats

(Colston) Kay Ann Wetherington, Emily J. Matson

(Sparks) Billy Sparks (I)

Juvenile Court

Greg Price (I)

Local partisan

U.S. representative, District 14

Democrat: Steven Lamar Foster

Republican: Tom Graves (I)

State senator, District 52

Democrat: Evan Ross

Republican: Chuck Hufstetler (I)

State representative, District 12

Democrat: None

Republican: Eddie Lumsden (I)

State representative, District 13

Democrat: John Burnette II

Republican: Katie Dempsey (I)

State representative, District 14

Democrat: None

Republican: Christian Coomer (I)

County Commission, Post 1

Democrat: Stephanie Wright

Republican: Rhonda Wallace (I)

County Commission, Post 4

Democrat: None

Republican: Larry Maxey (I)

County Commission, Post 5

Democrat: None

Republican: Scotty Hancock (I)

County school board, District 1

Democrat: None

Republican: Chip Hood (I)

County school board, District 4

Democrat: None

Republican: Tony Daniel (I)

Statewide partisan

Governor

Democrat: Stacey Evans, Stacey Abrams

Republican: Hunter Hill, Casey Cagle, Clay Tippins, Brian Kemp, Eddie Hayes, Marc Urbach, Michael Williams.

Lieutenant governor

Democrat: Triana Arnold James, Sarah Riggs Amico

Republican: Rick Jeffares, David Shafer, Geoff Duncan

Secretary of state

Democrat: John Barrow, Rakeim "RJ" Hadley, Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Republican: Davis Belle Isle, Brad Raffensperger, Buzz Brockway, Josh McKoon

Attorney general

Democrat: Charlie Bailey

Republican: Chris Carr (I)

Agriculture commissioner

Democrat: Fred Swann

Republican: Gary Black (I)

Insurance commissioner

Democrat: Cindy Zeldin, Janice Laws

Republican: Jay Florence, Jim Beck, Tracy Jordan

 State school superintendent

Democrat: Sid Chapman, Otha E. Thornton Jr., Sam Mosteller

Republican: John Barge, Richard Woods (I)

 Labor commissioner

Democrat: Fred Quinn, Richard Keatley

Republican: Mark Butler (I)

 Public Service Commission

District 3

Democrat: Lindy Miller, John Noel, Johnny C. White

Republican: Chuck Eaton (I)

District 5

Democrat: Doug Stoner, Dawn A. Randolph

Republican: Tricia Pridemore (I), John Hitchins III

 Sources: Georgia secretary of state, Floyd County elections office.