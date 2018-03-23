April declared #MSDkindness Month in Georgia
The Georgia Senate is recognizing April as #MSDkindness Month and calling on residents to participate in random acts of kindness throughout the 30-day period.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, sponsored the resolution adopted this week in honor of the students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who fell victim to “a senseless act of violence.”
Seventeen people were killed and 16 critically injured in the Feb. 14 school shooting that “caused mental and emotional anguish for the community of Broward County, the State of Florida, and the entire nation,” Senate Resolution 1091 states.
Hufstetler said Friday a constituent is putting together a campaign with suggestions on how to observe the month of kindness — an initiative spreading from state to state.
“I got it from Utah,” he said. “The attorney general is working on an app, but we are not set up with it yet in Georgia.”
The Utah Legislature passed its #MSDkindness Month resolution on March 8 and the hashtag is already showing up on Twitter and Facebook.
Ryan Petty, the father of 14-year-old Alaina Petty, who was killed during the shooting spree, spoke before that vote.
“It is my goal to make sure that my daughter’s legacy is remembered as one not of tragedy, but of hope, service and love,” he said, according to a press release from the Utah attorney general’s office. “It is also my goal to make sure this time will be different because we are going to focus on school safety initiatives.”
Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes added a feature to the existing SafeUT app so users could report acts of kindness. Launched in 2016, SafeUT is a crisis and safety tip line where students can also talk directly with counselors, confidentially and anonymously.
“With the noise of the world getting louder every day, simple acts of kindness are the best way to get to the root of the problem. In fact, it may be the only way,” said Sen. Daniel Thatcher, one of two Utah Republicans who sponsored the resolution.
The Utah Legislature challenged other states to spread the initiative. Two cities in Washington, Camas and Washougal, have already passed resolutions.
Hufstetler’s resolution calls for the Georgia secretary of state to make copies available for distribution to the other 49 state legislatures and each member of Georgia’s congressional delegation.