Parents can pick up applications at the Floyd County primary and elementary schools that offer the Pre-K program.
Completed applications and proof of residency need to be returned to schools by Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. in order to be eligible for the initial lottery drawing.
Parents will be notified of their application status in late March. Late applications will be accepted and are welcome. However, these applications will not be part of the initial lottery drawing.
Armuchee attendance area, Glenwood Primary, Coosa attendance area, Alto Park Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary, Garden Lakes Elementary, Model attendance area, Johnson Elementary, Model Elementary, Pepperell attendance area and Pepperell Primary will offer the Pre-K program.
Call Floyd County Schools Central Office at 706-234-1031 if more information is needed.