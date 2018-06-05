Appellate court overturns immunity order for local attorney
The Georgia Court of Appeals has overturned the ruling which granted a local attorney immunity from prosecution concerning a March 2017 incident between him and his then wife.
Daniel Duane Morgan was arrested that evening and charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act. He was later indicted on a felony aggravated assault charge.
According to court testimony:
At the time of the incident they were married but having troubles in their relationship. Dan Morgan claimed he was protecting his property, a dog named Bella, from his then wife Tabitha Morgan.
At that time both parties testified when Tabitha Morgan went to put the dog out of the house during an argument Dan Morgan grabbed her to stop her. He testified she was attempting to hurt the animal, she testified she was just trying to get him to leave the home.
He then put her in what prosecutors characterized as a chokehold, releasing her after she released the dog. Tabitha Morgan, who was pregnant at the time, testified she began to see spots in front of her eyes because of oxygen restriction.
Judge Shepherd Howell, a senior judge from Cartersville, presided over the immunity hearing and after a day of testimony ruled the amount of force Dan Morgan used was “reasonable and justified to prevent severe injury to his dog” and Dan Morgan “lacked the intent to commit any crime.”
The Georgia Court of Appeals disagreed.
In his concurrence with the appellate court’s decision, Judge Charlie Bethel wrote “simply stated you may not strangle or otherwise do violence to your spouse because you object to the manner in which they are handling your personal property and claim (protection under Georgia law).” Bethel cited a specific code section which allows protections from prosecution when a person is defending their personal property.
Dan Morgan’s attorney Robert Rutledge said they intend to motion for the appellate court to reconsider their judgment.
“We believe the senior superior court judge, who saw and heard all the witnesses and evidence, made the right decision. We are asking the Court of Appeals to reconsider their opinion,” Rutledge said.
Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson recused herself from this case and it was given to the Paulding County Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for prosecution.
The appellate court ruling potentially opens the way for the criminal case to go to trial.
“We’re ready to go forward,” Paulding County Judicial Circuit District Attorney Dick Donovan said.