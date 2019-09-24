The Georgia Court of Appeals has agreed to hear from defendants in in the Floyd County Schools' RICO case who say the district attorney should not have been allowed to dismiss two previous indictments in the case.
On Aug. 12, Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach ruled the DA could drop both indictments, which gives them a six month period in which to re-indict. Attorneys for defendants in the case argued the court should have thrown out both indictments.
The distinction between allowing the district attorney to drop the indictments and having the court throw them out boils down to whether or not the case continues.
A district attorney gets two chances to re-indict if their indictment is thrown out by a judge, however they may dismiss charges and re-indict as many times as they need to.
The flaws in previous indictments — both weighing in at 100 plus pages — comes down to small, but important, flaws. The first indictment lacked the phrase establishing the court’s jurisdiction in the matter but also had “T” instead of “true,” denoting a true bill from the grand jury. The second was corrected but still lacked the establishment of venue, according to motions filed in the case.
Brian Steel, the attorney for David English, announced he intended to appeal the judge's ruling at the August hearing and multiple defendants have since joined the appeal.
Attorneys for the defendants of the RICO case are petitioning the court of appeals to overturn Niedrach's decision stating the last two indictments were void and therefore the entire case needs to be dismissed.
Niedrach did tell prosecutors they did not have to wait on the resolution of any appeals before they re-indict the case.
Defense attorneys filed their notice of appeal on Aug. 30 and their application was granted by the appellate court on Sept. 17.
According to information presented in court, Derry Richardson is accused of using his position as maintenance director in the school system to steal millions of dollars from the Floyd County School system over a period of years and included family, friends and co-workers in the ongoing scheme.
Multiple people have been charged with RICO violations and other charges in the case. Along with Derry Richardson, his wife Lisa Richardson, his father Jimmy Richardson and brother Dwayne Richardson are all charged in the plot.
Those also listed in the indictment are Russell David Burkhalter, Samuel Max Tucker, Harry Anthony Bailey, Robert Chad Watson, Charles Raiden Sherman, David Gary English and Rodney Don Holder.