App uses GIS map for displaying bus routes, stops
A newly launched app gives parents a resource for viewing the bus routes for city schools, as well as the pickup locations and times.
The Rome Transit Department Tripper App can be accessed through cellphones, tablets and computers. A link to download the app can be found at the department’s website — romefloyd.com/departments/transit-department — by scanning the QR code with a cellphone camera. There is also a link on the website to open the app on a computer. Additionally, it can be accessed through the myRome app, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play, and the Rome City Schools website, where the QR code is also available to scan on the homepage.
There is a 3-minute tutorial on the transit department’s website for tips on using the app.
Ted Edwards, the GIS administrator for the Rome-Floyd County Planning Department, said the project to create the app had already been in the works when he started work in April 2017. The app was not ready to be launched by the start of last school year, due to his learning curve in creating an app for the first time, he said. But this additional time gave Edwards the chance to refine it in time for this upcoming school year.
With route data from the transit department, Edwards digitally drew lines onto the GIS — geographic information system — map of the city for each route, along with creating icons for the locations of each bus stop and including pop-out boxes with information. The app also includes the planned time for when the bus will leave the garage and school, and when it is expected to be at any given stop.
A major feature users should take notice of is the group filter, Edwards said.
"That's really what makes it useful,” he said.
Without the group filter, users can be confronted with an “oh my gosh” moments due to the routes, typically 104, and stops for every Rome school being on display, inundating the map with crossing routes and clusters of stops. The group filter, an icon in the upper right corner, can be used to specifically select morning or afternoon routes and stops for an individual school, only showing this information on the map.
For example, Edwards said if a parent has a child going to West Central, they can select “morning routes and stops by school” and then select “West Central” on the dropdown menu. Then the parent can type in their address in the search bar to find a stop closest to their home.
What the app does not provide is a live look-in at the location of buses along their routes, Edwards said. However, this is a feature which is being considered for addition, he continued.
There are GPS units on buses, but they are not active, Edwards said. However, if they were active, than the app could provide live tracking of buses, such as a moving bus icon.
"That would be great when it's raining," said Edwards, allowing parents to see when a bus is close to have their kids head out to their stop, so they don’t have to stand in the rain.