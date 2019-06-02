The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission has four public hearings scheduled for Thursday on proposals including mini-warehouses on Gibbons Street and a new apartment complex in Silver Creek.
The citizen board, which makes recommendations to the elected city and county commissions, meets at 2:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Its meetings are public.
Patrick Cash wants to put a climate-controlled mini-warehouse storage facility on 1.5 acres on Gibbons Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The four mostly wooded tracts are currently zoned for high-density traditional residential development. He’s seeking heavy commercial zoning.
The property is northeast of the Five Points intersection, across MLK from Thankful Baptist Church. During staff review, several departments expressed concern about accessibility for heavy vehicles such as fire trucks.
The Rome City Commission is scheduled to rule on the application at its June 17 meeting.
Floyd County Commissioners will get the recommendations on the other three applications and make their rulings June 25.
Silver Creek Holdings LLC is planning an apartment complex on about nine acres on Wax Road near Midway Park Road. A neighborhood petition opposing the project had garnered 21 signatures as of late last week.
Plans call for six buildings with four units each, with a total of 72 bedrooms. No sewer is available, so the complex would be served by a private septic system.
The property – part of a larger undeveloped tract – is currently zoned for community commercial and suburban residential development. Silver Creek Holdings is seeking multi-family zoning.
Also on Thursday’s agenda is a request from Rome L/P Gas Inc. to put a 30,000-gallon propane storage tank, pipes and a pump on a 2.4-acre site at 7648 New Calhoun Highway.
The property is off Ga. 53 just south of Dempsey Road. A building on the site would be demolished. Much of the surrounding area is zoned for heavy industrial development. The tract in question is zoned community commercial and Rome L/P Gas is seeking light industrial zoning.
The planning commission also will get a new request for 200 Chatillon Road. The property at the entrance to Celanese Village is zoned for high-density traditional residential development but has long been used as an office or studio.
Steven Bennett originally sought community commercial zoning in March but County Commissioners voiced concerns that the property could be used as a convenience store.
Bennett changed the request to neighborhood office commercial zoning, which has restrictions on the size and hours of operation of a business.