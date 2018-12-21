Residents said they were somewhat blindsided by the severity of the situation.
"I went through the laws. I did what I was supposed to do. If you read through this, it says 'Ms. Burkhalter' over and over again, not my name. We didn't have a representative in this," said Denise Williams, who had been living in the complex for about a year as of Friday.
The apartments are owned by Viola Irene Burkhalter of Silver Creek, who has been homebound and medically disabled for a considerable period of time. The longtime property manager Damon York died earlier this year, according to Rubin.
Rubin was not sure how many of the ten apartments were occupied, but estimated that at least 15 people are forced to find other housing four days before Christmas.
Residents are allowed access to the apartments during daylight hours only, solely for the purpose of removing their belongings.
"It was bad enough that it needed to be closed," Rubin said. "The judge concurred with the findings of the inspection and the opinion that the building should be closed for the safety of the residents."
Sam Lucas, the attorney who represented the city at the hearing, said that 138 photographs were presented to the court illustrating the conditions and that Judge Bryan Johnson found the situation to be an immediate danger to the residents.
Rubin said the first notice of violations against the apartments was issued in 2015 and that permits for some electrical and plumbing improvements were issued but never completed, resulting in the emergency hearing Friday morning.
"I'm 77 years old," said resident Phyllis Penley. "Ever since I moved in in September, I've been telling them the heat don't work in my apartment. They came and claimed to have fixed it, but it never worked right. I tried to tell the judge, but it went in one ear and out the other."
Lucas said another resident said she had tried to fix up her unit and was using a closet door for a back door. She claimed to have suffered a home invasion where the perpetrators pointed a gun at her.
"I wouldn't say they agreed that it was uninhabitable, but my position would be objectively what they said made it that way," Lucas said.
Rubin said inspections going back to 2015 showed evidence of severe water intrusion, whether from storm water or leaking plumbing, which damaged the electrical system as well as dilapidated mechanical equipment which included gas furnaces and water heaters.
Larry Brooks at the American Red Cross office in Rome said the situation was not one that the Red Cross could get involved with, and said the residents could perhaps find help at the Salvation Army or other community resource.
Ross Rogers, staff writer, contributed to this report