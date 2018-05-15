AP slots filled by Rome BOE
Four assistant principal vacancies at Rome elementary schools have been filled along with several promotions to the central office with a board of education members’ action at a Tuesday called meeting.
After last week’s regular meeting — which saw the promotion of three assistant principals to principal posts at their schools as well as one assistant principal moving up to the central office — Rome City Schools had to fill the assistant principal slots at Elm Street, West End, West Central and Anna K. Davie elementary schools coming into Tuesday. And with the board’s approval, Elm Street gifted teacher Brant Amerman, West End math coach Kinga Rowell and West Central literacy coach Jennifer Uldrick will fill those roles at their respective schools. West End sixth-grade teacher LeAnn Goya will move over to Anna K. Davie to replace current Assistant Principal Kriszti Kilpatrick, who is set to become the system’s special education director.
Amerman replaces Assistant Principal Laura Walley; Rowell replaces Assistant Principal Dennis Drummond; and Uldrick replaces Assistant Principal Daphne Johnson. Walley, Drummond and Johnson will move up at their respective schools to replace current principals JoAnn Moss, Buffi Murphy and Leslie Dixon, who will be taking posts at the central office.
The board took a separate vote on Uldrick’s promotion due to her husband, John Uldrick, being a member — he abstained.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved Rome Middle Assistant Principal Stephen McClure to the same position at North Heights. Anna K. Davie special education teacher Danielle Justice will be the system’s special education specialist and Rome Middle teacher Noel Wilkinson, who is also the system’s ESOL lead, will be the ESOL coordinator and Title III coach at the central office.
The new college and career academy to be built at Rome High will be led by Holly Amerman, who moves on from her central office position as coordinator of STEM and gifted programs to be the CEO of the CCA. The CCA is one of the major projects in the system’s ELOST package voters approved last fall. Its construction will be funded by an extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax.
Crews are finalizing the construction of a new high school practice football field so the work on the CCA can get underway. The planned site for the CCA is on the site of the current practice field.