Wade Hoyt III and Jack Pearson will go before the Rome Floyd Planning Commission in February seeking to subdivide the property for townhome and condominium development.
Hoyt said he thought after the Historic Preservation Commission approved the change to townhomes last September everything would start to fall into place. However Hoyt, who is the county attorney, said they have been asked that the 0.86 acre parcel be subdivided into eight parcels.
Rome-Floyd County Planning Director Artagus Newell said the Unified Land Development Code has a stipulation that anytime a lot is going to be sold off to five or more owners that it needs to be subdivided.
As part of the project, the Historic Preservation Commission has approved plans to demolish the historic Hoyt House, which sits atop a hill.
The home was built at the end of the Civil War by Wade Samuel Cothran, head of the Rome Railroad, as something of a wedding gift for his daughter Anna after her wedding with Robert Taylor Hoyt. It has remained in the Hoyt family ever since.
Hoyt said lenders have requested that at least one of the condominiums be pre-sold before they release funds for the development .
The site is already zoned for urban mixed-use, which has no setback requirements or minimum lot sizes.
The last footprint for the project, developed by Rome architect Bill Jones, showed four units facing West First Street and another four facing West Sixth Avenue. Planning officer Brittany Griffin said any changes to the footprint approved by the HPC in September would have to be brought back before the HPC.
Hoyt said he believes they are close to a contract on one of the homes and expects demolition to start within a month. Pearson set a budget for the project at approximately $3.6 million.