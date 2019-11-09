Coretta Houston was tickled pink in her sparkly pink sweater as she gripped the envelope containing a $100 bill Saturday night at the annual NAACP Soul Food Dinner at the Parker Center at Etowah Park.
It was the last raffle ticket of the evening as Rome-Floyd County NAACP Treasurer Elihu Curtis called the drawing closed as this year’s fundraising event wrapped up.
“We had a full house,” Curtis said. “I’d say close to 75 or 80 people. This is always a great time for us. We usually raise about $3,500 for our youth chapter and other things that help people. Over the years people have been very generous coming out to support us.”
Curtis’ wife Hilda said all the soul food and auction items are donated or brought by those attending. Auction items include a hedge trimmer, canned goods, gourmet cakes, cookies, Christmas wreaths and cheese straws.
“It’s all you can eat and it’s great food,” she said. “The funds raised also help cover the cost of court transcripts for people who feel they’ve been treated unfair. At $1 per page, it can add up, you know? We try to help people in the community as much as we can.”
Event organizer Chloe Garth-Fielder and her assistant Virginia Cole said they arrived at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, around 2 p.m. to begin decorating the event hall and making sure the food was going to be ready.
“We smoked two briskets for 15 hours,” Garth-Fielder said as she helped pack up what was left of the Great Northern beans, neck bones and bits of ham for a man helping out with the dishes.
Cole said she was worn out, but felt satisfied with the success of another event supporting a good cause.
“I’ve got to get up for church in the morning,” she laughed.
As most folks were making their way out the door with their prizes and wrapped-up leftovers, Jackson finally sat down for a piece of homemade fried chicken and bundt cake.
“We’ve been meeting here for years,” Jackson said. “It’s a great way to come together in fun and fellowship and some good old fashioned soul food like pig’s feet and pig’s ears. You name it. It’s very worthwhile.”