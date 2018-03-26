Annual egg hunt set for Saturday, 'Unity in the Community' is theme of the free event at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The 24th annual communitywide Easter egg hunt is set for noon Saturday at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The free event is sponsored by Greater Christ Temple Rapture Preparation Cathedral, which is across the street from the fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rome.
Bishop Nealon Guthrie said they're still looking for donations — but they'll be filling more than 2,000 plastic eggs with coupons and candy, and every child will receive something.
"We also have gift certificates for the oldest person present and the person who has parented the most children," Guthrie said Monday. "Generations of families will be coming, and it thrills my heart to see them coming together to have fun."
Participants will be divided into three groups: Children ages 3 to 6; ages 7 to 15; and ages 16 and up.
Angel Express will be there with stuffed animals and musicians will be leading a chorus of Easter songs around a cross symbolizing the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Guthrie said the church-sponsored egg hunt on the eve of Easter Sunday is aimed at reminding people that it's the start of a season of hope and new beginnings.
"Our theme is 'Unity in the Community' and bringing families together," he said. "It's a time of coming together, regardless of race, creed or color, to make Rome a better community."
The egg hunt is weather-permitting, but it's consistently been blessed with bright days throughout the years. While the National Weather Service is forecasting clouds and possible showers throughout the week, Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 66 degrees.
Anyone wanting to donate or help out can contact Guthrie at 706-295-7228.