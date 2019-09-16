Sixteen local businesses and 12 teams of golfers have so far stepped up to the plate for Friday's Annual Charity Golf Classic benefiting Toys for Tots.
Organized and run by the Georgia State Patrol and backed up by the Exchange Club of Rome, this will be the seventh year the event has raised funds and gathered unwrapped toys at Stonebridge Golf Club to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of area children.
Last year the tournament cleared about $11,500 through entry fees and hole sponsorships from 22 teams and 86 individual golfers. Individual players pay $75 and teams cost $300, which is usually split between four players. Hole sponsors pay a fee of $150 per hole for the privilege of having their business' name posted on sign.
In addition, GSP Tfc. Lee Bowden collected 88 new toys in the back of his full-sized trooper SUV from those who didn't play in the tournament last year and he's hoping to fill the vehicle even more this time.
"We’re in final preparations now, making sure we have plenty of volunteers and breakfast and lunch ready to go," GSP Cpl. Doug Shamblin said Monday. "We're ready to have some fun. It looks like the weather is going to be great for us."
Exchange Club volunteer Buzz Wachsteter stressed Monday that all the money raised through the golf tournament goes directly toward purchasing toys, which is near and dear to the Exchange Club in general.
"Our national project is child abuse prevention," Wachsteter said. "If there's a child at Christmastime that doesn't have toys, it borders on child abuse. We don't want any child to be left out at Christmastime."
Wachteter said a portion of the monies raised will be banked to allow the Exchange Club to get in on after-Christmas sales on toys that will be saved for the following holiday season.
But Rome's Toys for Tots Coordinator Linda Hatcher already has worked her magic in local stores, scoring more than $3K worth of toys for only $1,200, he said.
"We help them clean the shelves," Wachsteter said with a laugh.
Hatcher said she's grateful for the cooperation of local merchants.
"Barnes & Noble calls me when they are marking stuff down," she said. "We also wrap gifts for them at Christmastime, so we work together."
Hatcher said the Exchange Club will have two or three teams on the golf course and about eight volunteers working behind the scenes.
This year's hole sponsors include Advance Rehabilitation, Armuchee Pharmacy, LLC, Armuchee Auto Collision, KSD Customs & Collision, Inc., Missy Vogel's State Farm Insurance, Phelps Transportation, LLC, Pamela Roehl's State Farm Insurance, Cook & Connelly, LLC, Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corp., Loyd's Rome Towing & Auto Repair, Carver & Carver Plumbing, Inc., Southern Surgical Arts PC, Gene Richardson, Ace Hardware of Lindale, Yancey/Caterpillar and Parker Systems LLC of Summerville.
Those interested in participating in the tournament can pick up a registration form at GSP Post No. 38 at 3386 Martha Berry Highway NE or register at the tournament between 8:30 and 10 a.m. The shotgun start using the scramble/best ball format is at 10 a.m.