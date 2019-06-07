The annual Cave Spring Arts Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Rolater Park.
Events will include a juried art show and feature dozens of exhibitors. The show will include everything from photographs, pottery and paintings to jewelry, textiles, woodwork and unique “found-item” displays.
"As of now we have about 70 vendors," said Callie Hicks, one of the event's organizers.
Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free for kids and $5 for ages 13 and older.
This year's festival proceeds will go to the Cave Spring Historical Society, an organization that works to preserve the city's historic buildings and landmarks.
Parking will be available around the event area, according to Hicks.
"Guests can look for our Boy Scout volunteers," said Hicks. "They can look for the caution tape and arrows."
Visitors can also tour the park cave, which houses the city’s iconic freshwater spring, and the spring-fed Rolater Lake opens for swimming at noon. Admission to the cave is $4 for adults, $3 for ages 3 to 10. Children age 2 and younger, and adults age 65 and older, get in free.