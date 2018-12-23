Angel Johnson's friends at the Floyd County Courthouse knew the part-time cleaner had weathered some tough times.
She lost her 16-year-old daughter, her fiance and her stepfather in quick succession. And she was the one to find and comfort a friend as he lay dying of a heart attack in the early morning hours before court started for the day. Yet she still managed to care for her two sons and her mother in their home on Lavender Drive.
"With a smile," District Attorney Leigh Patterson said. "With everything that's happened to her, she's still positive. She's always smiling."
That's even after an alleged drunk driver plowed through their house at 3 a.m. one morning, rendering all but three rooms uninhabitable. Angel said they, luckily, were in the kitchen — just finishing up a marathon cooking session for a Thanksgiving feast.
"We heard a big bang that shook the whole house and I took off running to see if anyone needed help," she said. "At first I couldn't find where the crash was. Then I see the back of the car sticking out of my porch."
But everything was OK, Angel said.
"We were safe. My best friend was over with her kids, helping to cook, and we were all safe."
The next day, as she was taking her deaf 13-year-old son to the doctor, her car died. And still she kept smiling. And working. And smiling.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said no one knew the extra woes that had been heaped on Angel's plate, and they never would have known, but for a chance encounter at the Rome Christmas Parade when she explained why she was waiting for a ride home.
"Angel's never asked for a single thing in her life ... but we got together as a team to help her," Burkhalter said. "We overlook some things that God reminds us of sometimes."
That's when Angel's dreams started to come true.
Angel's Dream
As Lt. Jody House sent out an email saying the sheriff's office was collecting money to surprise Angel for Christmas, Patterson had been composing one of her own.
And when Burkhalter told his sister and brother-in-law, Terri and Harry Pierce, about the situation, the couple knew they'd found a worthy project for their nonprofit Sparkle Box Foundation's big gift of the year: Angel's Dream.
"We try to pray right before the holidays for guidance," Terri Pierce said. "We know people go through tough times then, even if they don't need anything."
Harry Pierce said hearing about Angel — "She's worked at the courthouse for 16 years and gone through so much. She takes care of her mom, her deaf son. She sent her older son off to college" — moved him to action.
Her mother, Melvina Kinney, helps in the home. Her youngest, Adaivun Johnson, goes to Georgia School for the Deaf. And her son Adam Anderson, a Rome High football standout, now plays for the University of Georgia while majoring in sports management — something Harry Pierce said he only learned after he met the family.
"She was carless, houseless and she had a family to support," he said.
The first thing he did was call his friend Jay Barksdale, owner of Courtesy Ford Lincoln of Rome. They went to an auction where Barksdale bought a car and donated it.
"It brought tears to my eyes," Angel said. "I was truly blessed. It was something I never thought I could get with my salary."
Then Harry Pierce rallied Bill Temple of Toles, Temple & Wright Realtors to help them find a house. He took her around to look at several, put in an offer on the one she chose and it was scheduled for inspection last week. If all goes as planned, they'll be closing in January.
"Then we'll start working with the church to get her moved," he said.
The foundation operates in conjunction with Battlefield Ministries and the Pierces are members of Life Church of Rome. Harry Pierce said they count heavily on volunteers and in-kind donations, and people in the community always come through.
A friend who owns a U-Haul franchise in Woodstock promised trucks when they're ready, and Harry Pierce had a roll-off container brought to the Lavender Drive home so Angel could start clearing the house.
"The house is on stilts, half of it is condemned. I told her to start throwing stuff away," he said. "Throw all the furniture away. That's going to be part of our gifting — furnishing the new house."
Angel said she still can't take in everything that's been happening.
"We prayed, living in our little room. But when Harry and Terri said we were going to look at a house, I thought they were just going to help me find one," she said. "I didn't know they were going to buy it. It's still so hard to believe. I can't believe it."
Meanwhile, employees at the courthouse were chipping in for Angel's Christmas surprise. Patterson said donations to the sheriff's collection came from almost every office, including hers, Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson's and the Juvenile Court.
"When we collected it all, we had about $1,500," Patterson said. "And Angel's position has been made full-time, so she'll be getting benefits next year."
Well-wishers secretly assembled in a meeting room to present the gift, while Angel was called to "clean up a spill." She said she looked around for the mess, then saw dozens of people smiling.
"I didn't expect it. I was very happy, very shocked," she said. "I'm very blessed and I love them all."
Burkhalter, Patterson and the Pierces all said Angel lifted up other people through the years in many little ways and they were glad of a chance to return the favor. Pastor Jason Stockton of Rome Life Church put it all into perspective.
"The Bible says what we sow, we reap. She has sown good fruit," he said.