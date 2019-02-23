Scores of volunteers, many of them Johnson's fellow Floyd County employees at the courthouse, turned out Saturday for the ribbon cutting of the new home, called Angel's Dream, the latest in a series of Sparkle Box projects spearheaded by Harry and Terri Pierce and their family.
"Words can't express how I feel right now," Johnson said. “I'm thinking about my (deceased 16-year-old) daughter (Angel) right now and I know she's happy for us."
The Sparkle Box program started in 2013 after Terri Pierce read a book by the same name, penned by Jill Hardie, who drove from Ohio to Rome with her husband Tim Hardie for the ceremonies Saturday.
"This book was written in an hour and a half one morning in my kitchen," Hardie told the crowd. She said she had just felt like she had made so many mistakes in life and that God had no use for her when a life coach introduced her to the grace of God. Hardie said the message to all was, "You are the light of the world, make it sparkle. It's about all of us making a difference."
Harry Pierce, a recently retired Rome businessman, said that he was in the midst of selling Big Time Products last fall and had not determined what project to undertake when his brother-in-law, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, told him about Johnson.
"This guy ran through Angel's house at 2:30 in the morning. DUI." Pierce said. He went over and looked at it the next day, saw that Johnson, her mother and teenage son were all living out of one bedroom, and knew right away that finding her a new home would be the project.
Johnson's 16-year-old daughter as well as her fiancé died within a very short period of time before her home on Lavender was crashed into and subsequently condemned.
Pierce got together with Bill Temple of Toles, Temple & Wright and found the house in West Rome.
"We gutted it out from one end to the other," Pierce said. "I'll tell you what, it's a lot harder to remodel than it is to build." That revelation came from a man who was a former Home Depot executive.
Dozens of volunteers worked for months to remodel the house and Saturday, Pierce and scores of helpers held a ribbon-cutting and turned the three-bedroom home over to Johnson and her family.
"This is love in action," said Nathan Phillips of Battlefield Ministries.