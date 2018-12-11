She plans to open Ana's Rotolo's Deli at 1817 N. Broad St. on Thursday.
“Oh, my, people must think I’m crazy,” she said.
Her oldest daughter even asked why her mom just didn't go out and find another line of work.
“I tried that for five years and I was miserable,” Williamon said. “I don't know what it is but it just makes me feel alive.”
Williamon was most recently affiliated with Scores on Redmond Circle, but it was a partnership that just didn't work. She has owned a number of restaurants in Rome through the years, Ana’s by the River on Broad Street, Rotolo’s and Ana's Deli.
She wasn't sure what was going to happen after the West Rome location didn't work out but she believes this new location was meant to be.
“This building wasn’t even available,” Williamon said.
A social media friend owned the building on North Broad Street.
“He called me and said ‘Ana if you want it I will rent it to you. Something told me to call you,’” she said.
It was a perfect fit since she was looking and the building on North Broad Street used to be a restaurant — actually a sports bar — but it had everything she needed already set up.
The new restaurant will open at 11 a.m. daily, but she’s not sure yet what time she plans to close in the evening.
She plans to open on Sunday in the new location, at least for the time being.
“I have never been open on Sunday but there are so many churches around here,” Williamon said.
Ana is bringing back all of her salads and sandwiches, Ana's Rosto, the turkey rotolo, along with lasagna, spaghetti, wings and a variety of appetizers.
The restaurant will have eight employees to start.