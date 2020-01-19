Hundreds are expected to gather Monday at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street for the annual 11 a.m. Freedom March to honor the civil rights legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
But on Sunday, people of all denominations and backgrounds came together at Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Redmond Circle for the MLK Jr. Ecumenical Service.
The MLK Jr. Community Choir led the crowd in gospel and worship music, singing songs such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.” Many people found themselves clapping and dancing along with the choir.
This year’s speaker was the Rev. Timothy McDonald III, a graduate of Berry College and Emory University.
McDonald is senior pastor at First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta and previously served as the assistant pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
McDonald is known for his social justice work and speaking on such issues.
“If you turn on 11 Alive or Fox 5, you’ll see this man not talking the talk, but walking the walk,” the Rev. Steve Caldwell of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church said in his introduction.
McDonald touched on how MLK “changed America forever.”
“Some people are trying to turn back the clock, but us others ain’t going to let it happen,” he said.
As the pastor spoke to the crowd, he talked about the sacrifices MLK made during his life and how he did “whatever it took” to make his changes.
“Get rid of trying to fit in,” McDonald said to the crowd. “What I like about Dr. King is he marched to the beat of his own drum.”
Toward the end of his speech, the pastor began singing as he preached and compared MLK to a lighthouse keeper “who had to hold the light up” despite the harsh circumstances.
Eventually, he told everyone to hold up their phone flashlights and began singing “This Little Light of Mine.” The band played on as the crowd sang with McDonald and swayed to the beat.
The culmination of Rome’s MLK celebrations starts with the Freedom March down Broad Street that typically draws people of all races, creeds, colors and ages. The march will end at Rome City Auditorium.
Meredith Lilly will speak to the crowd of marchers at the Auditorium. The director of external affairs for Dekalb County worked on Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign and served as senior advisor to the regional administrator of the US. General Services Administration.
The MLK Jr. Community Choir will perform followed by a free lunch at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.