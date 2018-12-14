Lawler’s Pet Angel Tree project gives the opportunity for donations to local animals in need.
She began the project about ten years ago.
“I grew up with pets my whole life,” she said. “When I came to Rome, I saw the need, and it took about four years to find a host business. I just love my dogs and other animals and they love me. All animals deserve a chance. They need help, too.”
The Back Yard, a pet supply store at 1201 Dean Ave. in East Rome, has been hosting the Pet Angel Tree in the store for Lawler for the last four years.
“About 41 people from Rome and surrounding areas have donated already this year,” said Debbie Graham, manager of the Back Yard. “The donations benefit Floyd Felines, Public Animal Welfare Shelter and ARF and the Posey Pet Shelter in Cedartown.”
One hundred percent of donations benefit the charities. The Back Yard, open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., will be accepting donations for the Pet Angel Tree project through Dec. 31.
Lawler sees the project as a way to help combat the local problem of animals being adopted as Christmas gifts, then being returned to shelters or placed into rescue groups after the adoption doesn’t work out.
“People forget that puppies are going to teethe, teeth are sharp and then the puppies end up back in the shelter, or they end up with rescues,” She said. “The same goes for kittens. The only way those animals can survive is through donations. They need good food to start on a solid foundation. We’ve got to be the voice for the animals.”