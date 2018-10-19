There is something for everyone in and around Rome to do Saturday.
Two opportunities to walk off those calories come first thing in the morning with Harbin Clinic’s Walk with a Doc and The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Walk with a Doc will be led by Harbin Clinic general surgeon Dr. Paul Brock at 9 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza. Walkers should wear light clothing and comfortable shoes. Visit Harbin Clinic’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages for updates and more details.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Walk participants will complete a 2-mile walk and learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
If the cool day and those burned calories are causing a craving for a hot bowl of chili, there are two chili events to satisfy those cravings. The first is the 23rd Annual Trout Unlimited Chili Cook-Off that organizers say will be held rain or shine, at 10:30 a.m. at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. The event will include chili tasting, vehicles from the Duke Military Museum and live music. Admission to the chili cook-off is $5 per person and free for children 5 and under. For more information visit coosavalley.tu.org.
While at the cook-off, stop by the Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd’s car and truck show at Ridge Ferry park. Registration will be from 8-10 a.m. with judging completed by 2 p.m. Preregistration is $20 and day of show registration is $25. Trophies will be awarded to the top 10 entries, people’s choice and Best in Show. For more information and preregistration contact Sue at 706-233-3543.
Then continue the culinary cruise with the AIDS Resource Council’s annual Red Hot Chili Party from 6-9 p.m. at Skyhaven, home of Jeb Arp and Luke Chaffin, 23 Turnbull Drive. Five different types of chili with a variety of toppings, desserts and drinks will be served. Entry is by donation with $25 suggested and a silent auction of works by local artists will be held. For more information call the AIDS Resource Council's office at 706-290-9098.
For those who prefer to provide their own meat for their chili, there’s the Rome Shrine Club’s turkey shoot, held every Saturday through Christmas from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 109 Bell’s Ferry Road. Call Tony Warren at 706-252-5734 for more information.
The 57th Annual Coin Show is being held at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coins can be bought, sold, traded and appraised, hourly door prizes add to the fun. Admission is free.
For the kids, check out the Boy Scouts of America’s Emergency Preparedness Day at the Home Depot parking lot, 103 Hicks Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a Jaws of Life demo at noon and free food, face painting and crafts. Over 30 community groups will be in attendance. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Parents of Autistic Children of Northwest Georgia will host a free, autism-friendly Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m.-noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
And Armuchee High School, 4203 Martha Berry Highway, will once again host Tribefest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will include games, inflatables, crafts, entertainment and food.