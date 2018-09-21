Breaking News
Amico keynotes Georgia Giants Dinner
Party Chair Ruth Demeter welcomed the crowd to the Christopher Browning Pavilion at Oak Hill, including the headliners: state Sen. Nikema Williams, first vice chair of the state party, and Sarah Riggs Amico, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.
The "giant" out of history honored this year was the late Tommy Irvin, longest-serving state agricultural commissioner in the nation and Georgia's longest-serving statewide official. His son, State Court Judge James T. Irvin, and his grandson, Chris Irvin, attended.
"Irvin listed his biggest accomplishment as getting the school lunch program set up and funded," Vinnie Olsziewski said, noting that the lifelong Democrat — who died last year — rejected calls to run for governor. "He found a job he loved and stayed at it as long as time and politics allowed."
The George Pullen Award for 2017 Democrat of the Year went to Terri Morgan, a founding member of the local "Turn Your Back on Hate" group, board member of One Community United and active League of Women Voters member. Longtime party activist Jackie Jenkins was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Amico was the keynote speaker. The executive chair of a national car-hauling company had made several stops around Rome in the morning and opened the Chattooga County Democratic Party headquarters in Summerville in the afternoon.
Amico spoke of how her family business, Jack Cooper Holdings Corp., grew from 120 employees to nearly 4,000 between the Great Recession of 2008 and 2018. She credited a strong management team, a culture of investing in their workers and a focus on predicting and preparing for future opportunities — experience she wants to target to each region of the state.
"Somebody's going to make a lot of money owning that space, and Georgia should beat California to the punch," she repeated as she talked up the possibilities of artificial intelligence, biodegradeable bioplastics, spaceports, precision agriculture and cybersecurity.
"There is a difference between thinking about the next election cycle and a 20-year horizon," she said.
Amico's message to the gathered Democrats was that it's time to restore belief in themselves as the party of civil rights for all.
"Not only can we win, but we have a long history of winning the biggest and most consequential battles in the world we want to live in," she said.
Holding fast to the idea of "little 'd' democracy" — press freedom, ballot access, separation of church and state — and finding common ground with Republicans are key, she added.
"We've got to remember how to work together and create wins across the aisle. The enemy of democracy is not the other party. It's apathy," Amico said.