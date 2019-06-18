The Red Cross of Georgia has named Leigh Brock-Barba as executive director for the American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia. Brock-Barba will lead a team of staff and volunteers in providing Red Cross services to 800,000 people across 14 counties.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have Leigh Brock-Barba join our compassionate staff and volunteers," said Georgia Red Cross CEO Jennifer Pipa. "She is a humanitarian at heart and her extraordinary dedication to service makes her a valued asset to our leadership team."
Brock-Barba began her first full week on the job on June 3 in Rome. She marked the start of her new position by donating blood.
"Just one donation of blood can help save up to three lives, but only three out of 100 people in the U.S. donate blood," said Brock-Barba. "I encourage all eligible donors to roll up a sleeve and give during these critical summer months."
Brock-Barba most recently served as director of marketing and communication for Emilia Imports Co., Rome. Brock-Barba also served as as the executive director of Rome Area History Museum and as national director of business development and marketing for Adams PMC, which specializes in healthcare program management. She has been active in many charitable organizations and served on the board of directors for the Floyd Healthcare Foundation and Rome Rotary.