American Legion land deal falls through
A long proposed deal to sell the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 property on Shorter Avenue is off the table.
Post 5 Commander Steve Rood confirmed late Tuesday night the $2 million deal, which also included property owned by Shorter University and the city of Rome, had been in the works for close to two years.
Rood said officials with Butler Properties said, “They had invested so much but just couldn’t get it all together. Businesses that were going to buy onto it kept dropping out.”
The store that was to be the anchor for the proposed strip shopping center, Lidl, a German grocery store that is planning to make a splash in the Southeast, pulled out of the project several months ago.
There have also been issues with getting the DOT to approve a traffic light at the proposed entrance to the shopping center pending the future widening of Second Avenue into the Turner McCall/Shorter intersection.
Rood said the Legion would still consider offers for the property and never moved forward with any plans to relocate until the deal with Butler closed, which now will not happen.