A plethora of paddleboards, kayaks and river-themed events will help hearken the early arrival of summer with the second annual Spirit of the Sun Festival on Saturday.
The event is co-sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, River Dog Paddle Co. and Greater Rome Office of Tourism which has adopted the event as a “signature event” for the community.
“They are trying to make it Rome’s big event for the year. Rome is an outdoor community. That is is one reason a lot of people come to Rome, for outdoor activities. So Spirit of the Sun is all things under the sun, geared for everybody who loves things outdoors,” said Kristi Kent, director of communications for the city and the tourism office.
The event will include a fishing tournament on Rome’s rivers along with flat water short and long races on stand-up paddleboards or kayaks.
The Kingfisher Classic fishing tournament begins at 7 a.m. with a $25 registration fee. The fishing tournament is open to non-motorized watercraft and will launch from Dixon landing at the YMCA Grizzard Park
The races, which begin at 11 a.m., are open to beginners and elite paddlers who have the chance to win cash prizes in several categories including a three-mile novice for adult paddlers as well as a six-mile elite race for experienced paddlers. There is a $35 registration fee for both races.
There will also be a team relay fun race for teams of four outfitted in costumes, with a $20 registration fee, and a sprint challenge series of heat sprints open to participants of the three and six-mile events. The sprint challenge is free with registration for the previously mentioned races.
Megan Treglown, marketing director in the DDA office, said people have registered for the races from all over North Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina. Registration for both the fishing tournament and river races will also be available on Saturday morning.
Treglown said the event will double as the June Downtown Saturday event.
While folks are fishing and paddlers paddling, downtown merchants will have booths set up in Heritage Park where yoga lessons will be available along with music from the Barbaric Yawps and Rhythm Earth bands.
SweetWater Brewing Co. has arranged for craft beer and barbecue from Moe’s in Rome on the Roman Holiday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets for that are limited and available online for $40.
People can register in advance for all of the events at www.spiritofthesunromega.com.
Awards ceremonies will be held at 5 p.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza and the day will be capped off around 6 p.m. with a performance of the Jimmy Buffett tribute A1A Band. All entry fees will be earmarked for the Coosa River Basin Initiative and its water protection efforts in the Rome area.