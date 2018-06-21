Aldi now open again, Chick-fil-A Dwarf House closing Friday
It didn't take long Thursday for word to get around that Aldi grocery store at 836 Turner McCall Boulevard, was open again. After a five-week shutdown for an expansion and remodel, the store is once again open and a formal grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Thursday at 8:25 a.m.
Earlier this year Aldi revealed plans for a $50 million investment to remodel and expand 33 stores in across the North Georgia region. The entire package of upgrades is expected to be complete by the end of 2019. The no-frills German grocery store opened in Rome in 2014.
Opening ceremonies will include a Golden Ticket giveaway and produce for a year.
The Rome store included a 1,600 square-foot addition on the Steak n Shake side of the grocery in the Village shopping center. The new store will encompass a little more than 18,600 square-feet. The complete remodel puts special emphasis on a layout. that makes produce, dairy, baked goods and fresh food items easily accessible to shoppers.
The store has a much more open look and when shoppers enter, they have access to the whole store and are not funneled down a singular maze-like aisle to get to the whole array of merchandise.
In other business news the Rome Chick-fil-A Dwarf house restaurant on Shorter Avenue is shutting down at the close of business Friday for a complete demolition and rebuild. Franchisee Greg Major has estimated the work would take four to five months and is hoping to re-open in November.
Chick-fil-A still has a temporary, modular drive-through restaurant available in the RiverWalk shopping center off Riverside Parkway as well as the restaurant in the food court at Mount Berry mall.
Toys R US is also expected to close late next week. A sign in the front window of the store Thursday indicated that the store would be open another eight days. Another sign also informed shoppers that effective June 25, the store would not be accepting cash payments.
A new hookah lounge and game room — called the Jerusalem Grill & Sports Bar — is slated to open in early July in a building at 5 Coosawattee Ave. It is not affiliated with the Jerusalem Grill restaurants in Rome.
Thirty years ago, the building was home to the Rome Three movie theatre. It was purchased by Donald Evans in 1989 for his Georgia Tool and Equipment rental business and has housed numerous small businesses over the years.
The Alcohol Control Commission awarded Ella Sontay a beer pouring permit this week for the venue.
Sontay said the lounge would be open in the evenings to patrons ages 18 and older. It will be divided into two sections. One side will have pool tables and televisions tuned to sporting events and will likely include a few virtual reality and arcade games later. The other side will be set up for restaurant service and hookah smoking.
"It's relaxing," Sontay said about the tabletop water pipes with flavored tobacco.
The menu will offer a selection of Mediterranean food and sports bar-type items such as chicken wings. Sontay said the lounge is intended to be a social gathering place. They do not plan to offer dancing, wine or mixed drinks, she told the ACC
Diane Wagner contributed to this story