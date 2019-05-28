Members of the Rome Alcohol Control Commission voted Tuesday to change their policy on how they would consider granting alcohol licenses as well as change the violation history for businesses in the city.
“Policy is that we only consider offenses that go back three years,” City Clerk Joe Smith said. “More than once I have had an ACC member suggest that might be a little bit short and maybe something along the lines of five years might be more appropriate.”
Smith explained during the meeting if a business violates any laws regarding the sale of alcohol — like selling it to a minor — anything additional that may have happened more than three years prior can not be looked at. Another concern Smith brought up is that infractions histories are also re-set if the name of the violating owner changes, so if for instance a business is caught selling to minors the owner can put the business license in a family member’s name and their violation history reset.
“Just because the name has changed doesn’t mean the same practices are not in place and the same issues are not a concern,” member Steve Van Meter said to his fellow commission members.
ACC Chair Monica Sheppard said the last time a sting occurred and businesses were brought before the commission, that one of the businesses had a violation four years prior but it could not be counted as a second violation due to policy.
“A four-year infraction is just as bad as a three year,” she said.
“The only issue I can think of is due process,” attorney Stephen Moseley said. “If it’s kind of a sham situation that is one thing, but if it is truly a change in ownership ... then you need to be careful and take that into account.”
Other issues covered by the ACC included a license hearing for Food Mart located at 2000 N. Broad St. that, according to a police report, had an employee who sold a minor alcohol during a sting operation. The commission heard from both Savitri Singh, owner of the business, and Sgt. William Schwartz of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Schwartz and other officers stopped at over 20 businesses in the Rome-Floyd county area and Singh’s business was the only one who sold alcohol to the underage informant. Singh said the employee was relatively new and she, herself, was not in the store at the time due to deaths in the family.
The ACC levied a $500 fine and required Singh to train all of her employees in alcohol sales. She will send evidence that the training has been completed to the commission once it has been completed. Smith said the fine will have to be approved by the City Commission at their next meeting on June 10.
The commission also approved a beer package license to Cartersville business man Mohammad Asam who owns a shop at 610 Calhoun Ave. Asam answered questions about his methods of checking for ID which includes matching the face on the ID with the person as well as scanning the back of the ID before sale.