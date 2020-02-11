A Floyd County judge sentenced two men to prison terms for travelling to meet up with a person they thought was a 14-year-old for sex.
Joshua Loyd Green cried as he was sentenced to five years in prison after and another five years on probation after pleading guilty to charges of felony child exploitation and obscene internet contact with a child.
Green was arrested in March 2019 at a location where he had arranged with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He is accused of making plans to engage in oral sex at his home in Alabama.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon detailed the conversations Green had with the 14-year-old, who was actually a Floyd County Police Department investigator as part of a sting operation.
Salmon read from transcripts of conversations conducted on social media between the investigator and Green.
“You aren’t going to get me arrested are you, sweetheart,” Green had messaged the investigator he thought was a minor.
The messages continued with Green consistently asking the child for nude pictures of herself and brief talks of oral sex.
While there were arguments from the defense regarding the nature of the sex sting, Salmon insisted that Green was not a victim of luring and knew full well that he was trying to entice a child for sex.
“This incident portrayed a very defined plan,” Salmon continued. “We're lucky this was just an investigator."
Salmon recommended that Green be sentenced to 10 years in prison, but Floyd County Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks said he was taking into consideration there was no actual victim in the crime and sentenced him to five years in prison.
“Mr. Green wasn’t entrapped,” Sparks said. “He was invited to have a conversation … he clearly knew it was wrong. He clearly knew she was 14.”
In an earlier hearing Sparks sentenced 62-year-old Philip Traylor of Alabama to 10 years to serve three in prison.
“It’s not luring men in,” Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said. “These people are approaching them. Police are not contacting them first.”
Along with their prison sentences, Green and Traylor will have to register as sex offenders upon their release.