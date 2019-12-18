CENTRE, Ala. -- A Cherokee County, Ala. man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday for the 2017 murder of his mother, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver.
Larry Bodily was arrested on Feb. 19, 2017 after the body of his mother, 68-year-old Karen Willmon, was found hidden in the garage of his Centre residence.
Bodily was convicted of murder in November. Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston gave Bodily the maximum sentence available, Shaver said.
"We are very pleased with the sentence handed down today by Judge Hairston," Shaver said in a press release.
Law enforcement had searched the area for Willimon, who had been reported missing, and arrested Bodily after a week-long investigation, according to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, who serves as the director of the Major Crimes Unit.
A preliminary autopsy report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences stated the Willmon died from multiple gun shot wounds and blunt force head trauma.
"The great work by our investigators and the experienced-based, aggressive prosecution by District Attorney Mike O'Dell led to justice being handed down by Judge Hairston this morning," Summerford said in the release.