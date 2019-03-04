CEDARTOWN - The DeKalb County, Alabama sheriff said they've charged a man with murder in the death of a missing girl.
During a press conference Monday Sheriff Nick Welden said Monday they charged 33-year-old Christopher Wayne Madison of Cedar Bluff has been charged with murder in connection to the murder of 11-year-old Amberly Alexis Barnett, according to WEIS radio.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office website Madison was arrested Saturday evening and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Madison is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
Barnett went missing Friday at around 6 p.m. in Collinsville, Alabama from an aunt's house across the state lines. The 11-year-old was previously a resident with her family of Cedartown, and attended Northside Elementary School in the past. She was the daughter of Brian Pope and Jonie Barnett.
A 12-hour search ended when the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported that she was found dead on Saturday morning at an undisclosed location.
Funeral arrangements for Amberly are being handled by Olin Gammage and Sons Funeral Home in Cedartown. Condolences for the family can be posted on the page, and updates about plans for services will be added online as soon as possible.
A GoFundMe to help the family of Amberly Barnett is now closed after making just shy of $7,100 to cover funeral costs, according to the organizer of the fund.
The fundraising effort begun over the weekend initially had a $2,000 goal and surpassed it in three days online, and organized by the Cedartown High School Class of 2009. The fund was established to help cover funeral costs for Barnett.