Alabama Highway eastbound from Coosa is closed until further notice. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer left the roadway due to unknown reasons, according to officials on the scene. The scene of the incident was three miles west of Georgia Power's Plant Hammond, 5963 Alabama Highway.
The driver of the tractor trailer was removed from the vehicle by Rome Fire Department by breaking the windshield. The driver was then taken from the scene by ambulance. More details will be made available as they become known.