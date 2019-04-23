An Alabama construction firm is the apparent low-bidder to repair part of Cave Spring's failing sewer system and a contract is expected to be awarded the first week in May.
"We look forward to getting started on the project," said Mayor Pro Tem Tom Lindsey during the formal bid-opening Tuesday.
The work covers a small part of a planned $5 million rehabilitation of the aging system and its wastewater treatment plant.
Funding is through a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state for improvements in low- to moderate-income areas. Greg Ashland with Turnipseed Engineers, the city's project manager, said the segment was bid separately due to limits on the use of the money.
The contract covers the area south of the downtown district, including Fincher, Floyd, Mill, Love and Fannin streets. Ashland said it's not a complicated project.
"Most of it is trenchless," he said. "They won't have to dig it up."
Crews will use the CIPP method for much of the work. Cured-in-place-pipe is essentially a liner created inside the existing pipe. Ashland said there also are some spots targeted for complete replacement.
"The big objective is to lower infiltration," he said.
Just three of the eight companies that picked up plans for the project submitted bids by the deadline of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Gulf Coast Underground LLC, of Theodore, Alabama, was the low-bidder with a base price of $530,659.
Atlanta-based The Renee Group bid $1,101,715 and CaJenn Construction in Hoboken, Georgia, bid $1,005,695.
Turnipseed expects to spend about two weeks reviewing the lengthy proposals before making a recommendation to the city council.
Ashland said Tuesday he couldn't account for the wide discrepancy in pricing without examining the offers. However, he said his company has worked with Gulf Coast before and the project turned out well.
Meanwhile, engineers will continue scoping the system to pinpoint problem areas for the next part of the project.
Cave Spring is under a consent order from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to fix the system or shut it down. Heavy rain infiltrates the lines, sending too much liquid to the treatment plant and causing back-ups in manholes — and sometimes homes.
The entire project will cover rehabilitation of the sewer main, manhole system and collection lines and a $2.2 million upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant
The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $1,281,000 for the project.
The city also has a $4.2 million combination grant and loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant portion, just short of $1.9 million, can't be tapped until the loan funds are spent.