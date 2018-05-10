Alabama DOC: Neelley's parole hearing still on
The family of a Lisa Ann Millican, who in 1982 was kidnapped in Rome and then tortured and murdered at Little River Canyon, says Judith Ann Neelley, originally sentenced to die for the crimes, has not waived her parole hearing.
In a letter obtained by AL.com, Neelley wrote she waived the hearing to avoid further traumatizing Lisa Ann Millican’s family.
However, on Thursday the family received a letter from the Alabama Department of Corrections.
In the letter, provided by the family of Lisa Ann Millican, the parole board states, "recent media reports have indicated Judith Ann Neelley has waived or attempted to waive parole. These reports follow communications reportedly received from Ms. Neelley and her counsel to various media representatives, expressing her desire to have the Board of Pardons and Paroles cancel her May 23, 2018 parole hearing...the board reports that no official waiver process has occurred in her case...unless and until the required waiver process is completed by Ms. Neelley, the Board will move forward with conducting her scheduled hearing and will consider Ms. Neelley for parole like any other parole eligible inmate."
Prior to the letter from Neelley saying she would waive the hearing the family planned to protest the hearing.
"Judith and her lawyer pulled what we believe was meant to mislead the media and squash the opposition," said Cassie Millican, the sister-in-law of Lisa Ann Millican.
"Even behind Tutweiler's walls she is able to victimize her victims' families," Cassie Millican said. "My mother in law doesn’t deserve the anguish. Judith continues to manipulate. I urge everyone to continue to write in protest to the parole board."
Court documents say Neelley kidnapped Millican for her then-husband, Alvin, to rape. Neelley then injected Millican with drain cleaner, shot her and pushed her into a canyon.
Neelley’s death sentence was commuted to life in 1999 by Alabama Gov. Fob James. A 2003 Alabama law barring Neelley from parole was ruled unconstitutional in March. If granted parole later, Neelley may be arrested by Georgia authorities who have a warrant for her for a consecutive life sentence in a kidnapping case.