Airport honors longtime flight instructor Earl Tillman
Located on the northeast side of the airport, between the main terminal and the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Aviation complex, the road was constructed with funds from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant designed to enhance infrastructure for future development at the airport.
"You've done so much for the airport over the last 20 years, you've been there every step of the way," said airport Manager Mike Mathews. Airport Commission Chairman Chip Hood said, "I wouldn't be flying today if it wasn't for you. You bounced down that runway with me so many times it's not even funny."
Tillman has operated Tillman Aviation University, a flight school, at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport for almost 25 years, but has been flying for the past 40 years. Many of his former students actually have their own aircraft based at Russell Airport, contributing to the economic base at the airport through personal property taxes on their aircraft as well as frequent fuel sales.
His hangar at the airport is frequently used for social and political events.
A native of Pierce County in deep Southeast Georgia, Tillman came to Rome in 1950 to attend the Berry School. He retired from State Mutual Insurance in 1999, then served as a special assistant to the president at Berry for a number of years, much of the time spent with retired president Scott Colley.
The veteran aviator served with the Civil Air Patrol for 50 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He is a longtime member of the Rome Kiwanis Club.