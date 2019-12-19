The Richard B. Russell Regional Airport runway extension project has been in the works for well over a year -- and 2020 just might be the year the project starts coming to fruition.
County Manager Jamie McCord, Airport Manager John Carroll and other members discussed the progress of the 1,000-foot extension project at the Floyd County Airport Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Once the project is completed, McCord said, it will be the second-longest runway in North Georgia, excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The extension would increase the current runway to roughly 7,040 feet, which would create a safer runway for planes. That’s long enough to accommodate most corporate jets and all but the largest planes.
According to McCord, extending the runway past 7,000 feet will also decrease insurance costs for the airport and, hopefully, increase traffic and fuel sales.
The extension is being funded by the 2013 special-purpose, local-options sales tax for $5.7 million and was originally up for bid as a single all-encompassing project -- including grating, drainage, base and paving and electrical.
However, when the project went up for bid in July 2018, there wasn't much competition and the responses were over the available budget.
To attract more bidders and gain better offers, the airport commission decided to split the single project into three separate projects: grating and drainage, base and paving and electrical -- which includes lighting and instrument landing system.
Currently airport consultants are working on revisions and will then send the projects to the Georgia Department of Transportation for approval. McCord said they hope to have the project specifications ready for bid in February and open the bidding in March.