The 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will not get off the ground this Labor Day weekend. John Cowman of JLC Air Show Management met with Floyd County officials Friday to brief them of the decision that is strictly related to this year's show and that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are still on the schedule for the 2020 show.
"It was strictly a business decision," Cowman said. He indicated that the decision to try to run the show over the Labor Day weekend probably was not a good idea. The first seven shows had been held later in the fall.
"A lot of little things all added up together created enough of a disturbance for me to not go any further," Cowman said. "This is going to free me up so I can focus on a lot of internal projects that we're working on and takes us right into next year hard and strong again," The 2020 show is scheduled for Oct. 24-25.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said the decision to take a year off might actually be beneficial to the show over the long run.
"I'm trying to look on the bright side of it," McCord said. "I hate that we're going to miss the impact it has on the community."
The Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism reports the 2018 show generated more than $3.64 million for the local economy, the largest single economic driver of the year.
Airport Commission Chairman Chip Hood said Cowman had always been a great partner to the airport commission and the county commission.
"We know he'll bring an outstanding show next year," Hood said.
All tickets for the show which had already been purchased will be refunded through the online ticketing agency ETIX. Reserved camping and vendor fees will be refunded through the air show office which is on the grounds of Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Cowman remains very hopeful that the 1,200 foot extension of the main runway at the airport can be completed in time for the 2020 show so Rome will be able to host the Thunderbirds crew locally. Unless the runway work is completed, the Thunderbirds crew will once again have to be based out of Dobbins Air Reserve base in Marietta. Having the Thunderbirds based in Rome for the event would be a major financial plus for the airport through fuel sales for the show and rehearsals leading up to the show.
Hood said the airport commission is working with the county commission to do everything possible to make sure the runway extension is completed in the next 16 months.