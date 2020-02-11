A mom calls for help from an emergency room in the middle of the night. They won't let her leave with her children unless she has somewhere safe to go.
A homeless man is released from the hospital after being in a diabetic coma. He has nowhere to recover and rest.
A child falls asleep in class because her family doesn't have a stable place for her to live.
These are all real Rome residents in real situations over the past year. Their stories are summarized on giant sticky notes hanging on Cathy Aiken-Freeman's wall at her United Way office of the Interagency Council on Poverty & Homelessness at Rome City Hall.
Those large yellow squares are joined by about 13 others and most of those have smaller sticky notes posted on top of them with possible resources or solutions.
"I'm a very visual person, so this helps me see the specific situations people have brought to me over the past month," Aiken-Freeman explained Monday. "I feel like it makes the problem less huge and esoteric."
It's all part of Phase I of her part-time job funded by the United Way of Rome-Floyd County, the City of Rome and Floyd County to help figure a way out of poverty and homelessness for Rome's neediest citizens.
This "community input" phase will run until the end of March, followed by the building of a holistic, collaborative model centered on those who are homeless or in need of a more stable place to call home.
That second phase will occur from April until the end of June and involve the full Interagency Council.
"The plan is layered and situational, but gives us a starting point that's relevant," Aiken-Freeman said. "Then from there, what are the resources? What do we need? How do we put them together in a cohesive, impactful, sustainable way? In reality, any model needs to be fluid so it can be edited and tweaked often -- not set in bullet points and left that way. That's how we get bogged down."
Phase III in July and August will involve pinpointing the first priorities that will need funding from United Way. A formal presentation will be made to the United Way Board of Directors by the end of August, Aiken-Freeman said.
Alli Mitchell, CEO of United Way of Rome-Floyd County, has already has explained to the community her organization is setting aside monies for exactly this purpose.
Mitchell said Monday she has full confidence Aiken-Freeman will be able to accomplish these goals within the timeline she has outlined.
"It's been fascinating getting updates from her," Mitchell said. "I've loved hearing how the community is engaging with her because that's the point. If you don't have a plan built from community input, then you won't have a plan that will work for the community."
A vital piece to community involvement, Aiken-Freeman said, will be selling the model to invested members of the community to create a partnership between the nonprofit world and the for-profit world.
That would be the final phase, she said. And if she's done her job right, this would be where her job would start coming to an end.
This is why she loves the idea of a tiny home community modeled after one in Detroit where the formerly homeless are able to earn equity toward their own home with the support of social services and the business community.
"One thing that happens is your faith-based, nonprofit do-gooder -- that's me -- hands this plan over to a business head, to someone who runs it like a business. Because it needs to be rigorous, have return on investment and all that stuff I don't know a thing about," she said. "To make this something that eventually has a revenue arm, there's got to be good jobs, so we have to have the business buy-in and jobs you can live off of and maybe start making payments on a home. We want to lift people up out of poverty and help them become independent."