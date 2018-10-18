"Right now everybody's just busting at the seams," said Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price, who was tapped to bring the 2017 SPLOST Committee a new $22 million building proposal that ultimately wasn't included in the special purpose, local option sales tax package.
The ag center, a citizen-submitted project that netted significant public support, received an $8 million earmark.
Collections for the SPLOST package don't start until April and, according to Finance Director Susie Gass, are expected to average about $765,000 a month. County Manager Jamie McCord put together a project construction budget based on cash-flow, with the ag center not scheduled until 2023.
But this week McCord asked County Commissioners to consider issuing bonds to fast-track some projects, and possibly making the new building a higher priority. The additional square-footage could be factored in when deciding the best way to use the space the county owns.
"They're fighting a tough battle over there," McCord said about the Judicial Center. "Their demand is going up; their case needs are going up."
Price has two employees using converted closets as offices. The Superior Court judges and clerk are squeezed into square-footage allocated before a fourth court was added, and the district attorney's office has expanded at least 25 percent to keep up. Probate and magistrate courts also share the space.
The building also logged 151 violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act standards in a 2017 audit by the U.S. Department of Justice.
"It's obvious this courthouse has been inadequate from the day it was built, and it's only getting worse," Price said.
The adjacent Historic County Courthouse also has SPLOST funds coming — $5 million to preserve, renovate and make more room in the 1892 landmark. McCord said just 35 people work in the old courthouse, which has 17,000 square feet of space, but much of it is unfinished.
The busy tax and tag offices could be moved out of there to the ag center, he said, which will have enough parking to support retail operations.
The multi-purpose complex is envisioned as a livestock arena surrounded by offices, with a store for Georgia Grown products along with a coffee and ice cream shop, space for food trucks and a permanent farmers market.
The University of Georgia Extension Service and 4H offices would vacate the County Administration Building for the ag center, and McCord said that would open up other options, especially for the lower courts.
"The space-needs study is critical to any decision," Commissioner Wright Bagby noted.
McCord said he would put out a request for proposals and he expected it would take no more than 60 days to complete. Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace also asked for information on bond and loan funding that could help them prioritize the SPLOST projects.
"It may be best to get the ag center built first, so we can move people around," she said.