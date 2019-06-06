Organizers of the Mark Fullerton memorial 2019 Bear Creek Bash have postponed the event until the second weekend in October after increasing weather concerns.
This year’s event is dedicated to Mark Fullerton, contest director of the event the past 4-5 years and manager of the US Aerobatic Team that competed last year in Romania.
Charlie Sikes, the contest director for the 2019 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash, announced the postponement of this year’s event due to the weather.
“International Aerobatic Club Chapter 3 would like to thank the Rome Airport Commission for their hospitality in hosting the Bear Creek Bash the past 12 years and look forward to coming back to Rome the second weekend in October for the 2019 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash,” Sikes said.