Aerobatics competition continues at Towers Field
The event is free and open to the public through Saturday.
The competition conjures up images from the old movie “Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines,” organizer Mark Fuller said. He said aerobatics has been compared to a figure skating competition — especially in the way the competition is judged.
Pilots file a pre-performance plan detailing their proposed maneuvers and they are judged by how well they complete the planned program. The competition includes five different categories including primary, sportsmen, intermediate, advanced and unlimited.
The Rome contest is a final tune-up for members of the U.S. National team which will compete in the world championships in Romania in August. At least three of the aircraft in Rome this week will be disassembled for shipment to Eastern Europe and that takes a considerable amount of time.
"There are some heavy-hitters in the aerobatics community, international and national, that are here in town," said Richard B. Russell Regional Airport Manager Mike Mathews.
Fuller said seven members of the U.S. Advanced World competition team are here for the Bear Creek Bash including three-time national champion Aaron McCartan, from Iowa; a three-time U.S. world competition team member Marty Flournoy, a Columbus, Ohio real estate developer; and two-time world team member Stan Moye.
McCartan said he learned to fly before he learned to drive. Both of his parents were pilots, his mom was a crop duster at one time.
"We've always had a couple of airplanes in the family. My dad and I have rebuilt a couple," McCartan said. He said both parents got into aerobatics for safety reasons. "They wanted to learn how to handle the aircraft when everything got a lot out of control, and they insisted that I get into it."
McCartan flew his first contest in 2007 and is thrilled about going to the world championships for the first time in August.
People are welcome to come out and set up lawn chairs in the parking lot of the terminal and along the fences, however they are not allowed onto the tarmac area.
Fuller anticipates as many as 40 pilots and aircraft to participate and with a reasonably good weather forecast Mathews think participation may hit that number.
"It brings in a lot of traffic, which helps build our traffic count for future FAA funding," Mathews said. The event is not a big boon to Mathews' budget at the airport. "Fuel sales, they take about four or five gallons at a time, it's not a money maker. It does run our line folk ragged fueling airplanes, running from one plane to another."
“The event does contribute to the local economy in that many of the pilots started to arrive Tuesday and they are renting cars, eating in local restaurants, staying in our hotels," Mathews said.
The event moved to Rome from Tara Field in Atlanta 10 years ago after outgrowing the small airport which serves the south side of metro Atlanta near the Atlanta International Raceway.