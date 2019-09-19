The Public Animal Welfare Services are now lending their adoptable dogs out for day trips following a partnership with the Roman Rumble last weekend.
Nicole Farrell, vet assistant at PAWS, said the organization was supposed to have an adoption event at the race but due to being busy had to cancel the adoption event. Instead, PAWS allowed volunteers to come take adoptable dogs out for the day and several went to the Roman Rumble and participated in the race.
"We surveyed those who took dogs out and everyone surveyed said they will be doing this again," Farrell said. "All dogs were reported to have had great times!"
Dogs must be returned the same day they are checked out of PAWS and temporary adopters must be 18-years of age or older with a valid I.D. Farrell said the day trips give the dogs a chance to stretch their legs and be a normal pet for a day.
It also brings a lot of attention to the dogs, Farrell said. PAWS gives them all really bright-colored bandannas and encourages fosters to share pictures with them as well as on social media so that the animal may be seen by potential adopters.
For example, Jules was taken to Starbucks by her foster-mom for the day. PAWS shared photos of Jules cruising around town with her Pupaccino — a free cup of whipped cream from Starbucks. The PAWS Facebook page shared several stories from Saturday and encourage anyone who adopts a dog for the day to post their activities on social media. Jules has been adopted since the event.
"Most of our animals sit in kennels for months without having the opportunity to be 'normal' dogs," Farrell said. "These trips allow them to interact with people and act like a dog in a non-shelter environment."
Farrell said PAWS wants to allow the dogs to have really well-rounded experiences while out so they don't really have any off-limit trips. PAWS trusts the foster dog parents to keep everyone safe while out on their excursion, she said.
For more information on how to adopt an animal from PAWS whether it be for a day or forever call 706-236-4537. To see a list of adoptable animals visit https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/animal-control-adopting-a-pet or drop by the shelter during business hours.