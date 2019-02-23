An Adairsville woman has been arrested on a felony murder in the second degree charge for the death of James Raylan Wheat, an infant who was born in May of 2018. Destiney Diane Wheat, 22 of 210 North Main Street, Adairsville Georgia was taken into custody around noon Saturday.
back on September 28, Adairsville police along with fire rescue and EMS personnel responded to the Wheat home where the baby was unresponsive.
Police immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the residence. The baby was found in a back bedroom and rushed to the Cartersville Medical Center where he died a short time later.
DFACS was notified because the house was in a highly unsanitary conditions with dirty diapers strewn about, evidence of insect infestation and evidence of drug usage.
Detective Sergeant Eric Burns led a long investigation that resulted in the Saturday arrest based on evidence that indicated negligence on the
The infant had been wearing supplemental oxygen as part of an ongoing issue of sickness stemming from premature birth and other health related illness. The investigation determined the child had not been administered the oxygen as prescribed by doctors, according to the oxygen machine diagnostics. It was also discovered that the mother had checked the infant out of the hospital a little over a week earlier, with the warning from hospital staff that doing so could result in death of the infant.
In addition to the felony murder charge, Wheat has been charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.