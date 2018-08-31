Adairsville seeks regional impact study for warehousing operation
C2 Partners LLC is listed as the developer for the project on land owned by HJ Brothers Realty of Hauppage, New York.
"There's nothing to talk about yet," said Sean Coughlin, a representative for C2 Partners. He explained that the people who own the property also own Stanton Carpet and already have a huge warehouse just a couple of miles north of the Adairsville site in Gordon County.
The site is to the west of U.S. 41 on the north side of Adairsville just before the Gordon County line.
"It's an amazing site," said Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Economic Development office. In addition to the direct access to U.S. 41 about two miles from I-75, the parcel is also served by a major CSX rail line.
Lemmon said she had no idea who the actual prospect was, or who the DRI might have been filed for, and Adairsville City Manager Pam Madison, who is listed as the individual completing the DRI application, did not return calls to the Rome News-Tribune.
The DRI application indicates the value of the property after build-out is completed is estimated at $45 million. It is estimated that the project will result in close to half a million in annual local tax revenue.
The warehouse and distribution facility is estimated to add 1,250 vehicle trips per day and is expected to be ready for occupancy in June of 2020.