Adairsville police, GBI seek help identifying gunman, witnesses in shooting
Adairsville police are seeking help identifying people who may have witnessed a shooting early Monday morning at a Quik Trip in Adairsville.
When police arrived at the convenience store on Hwy. 140 around 3 a.m. they found Jonathan Michael Meyer, 30, of Clearwater, Florida, in his truck with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is male and was wearing a light-colored T- shirt, dark backpack and a dark ball cap. After the shooting, the suspect entered the passenger side of a late 1990s model 4 door Toyota sedan, possibly a Camry. Cameras captured photos of two white females — one in a camouflage shirt who may be a witness and another in a shirt reading "Trust No One" appears to be the getaway driver for the shooter.
The woman in the camouflage shirt may be able to identify the suspect and has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside portion of her left thigh above the knee.
Police are asking that anyone with information is please contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or detective Anthony King at 678-245-2574 or the GBI at Tips@gbi.ga.gov.