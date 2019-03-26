The Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced the City of Adairsville as Georgia’s 99th Certified Local Government after the National Park Service confirmed the designation.
Adairsville passed a local historic preservation ordinance establishing a historic preservation commission in 2014. They have a five-person citizen board serving as its historic preservation commission.
“Adairsville citizens, business owners and others have worked for years to obtain this certification, and we appreciate the recognition," said Richard Osborne, Adairsville Community Development director.
The CLG program extends federal and state preservation programs to the local level, expanding the scope of local responsibilities and opportunities for preservation. Georgia has the highest number of CLG-designated communities in the United States. Participation requires the community create a preservation ordinance to establish a design review commission as well as other state and federal requirements.
Adairsville is now eligible for federal Historic Preservation Fund grants administered by the Historic Preservation Division, Department of Natural Resources. These grants may be used for preservation activities including historic resource surveys, National Register of Historic Places nominations, educational activities, marketing purposes, publications, heritage tourism studies and predevelopment plans.
To learn more about the program, visit georgiashpo.org/clgs.