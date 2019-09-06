An official with the Georgia Forestry Commission confirmed Friday afternoon that the tower of smoke visible southwest of Calhoun is from a 60-acre prescribed fire in Floyd County.
The fire is in the northern leg of Floyd that stretches between western Gordon and eastern Chattooga counties. Drivers on Georgia State Route 156 can see the smoke across the ridge to the west.
According to the Forestry Commission, prescribed fires are a safe way to apply a natural process that ensures a healthy ecosystem and reduces the risk of wild fires.