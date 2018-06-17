ACC to discuss 'Mimosa mandate'
Rome's Alcohol Control Commission will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of allowing restaurants to serve beer and Bloody Marys with Sunday brunch.
A new Georgia law — dubbed the "brunch bill" or "Mimosa mandate" — allows local residents to vote on pushing back the start time of alcohol service to 11 a.m. from 12:30 p.m. if they already allow Sunday pouring.
"While I have not had any request for consideration of this option by any of our alcohol pouring establishments, it is appropriate for the (ACC) to acknowledge this legislation and discuss whether a recommendation should be made to the City Commission," City Clerk Joe Smith said in a memo to the citizen-board.
The panel is scheduled to convene at 5 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 601 Broad St. The meetings are open to the public.
Also on the agenda is a request for a new beer-pouring license at Jerusalem Grill & Sports Bar at 5 Coosawattee Ave.
The Downtown Development Authority is also seeking a special permit for consumption of alcohol on the Robert Redden Footbridge in conjunction with its July 7 "Downtown Saturdays" block party, from noon to 10 p.m.
Regarding the brunch bill, ACC Chair Monica Sheppard said last week she's heard interest from both owners of Rome establishments and customers.
"(S)o yes, we are always open to having a conversation about the possibility," she said.
Smith said if the ACC recommends moving forward with a vote, the City Commission would have to call for the referendum — most likely during the Nov. 6 general election. Commissioners would also have to adopt an ordinance with the extended hours, which would go into effect only if a majority of city voters supported it.
Currently, venues with Rome pouring licenses may start serving beer at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, with wine and liquor sales starting at 10 a.m. Sunday sales can't start until 12:30 p.m.
All bartenders must stop pouring by 1:30 a.m., seven days a week, and patrons must be done drinking by 2 a.m.
Package sales at convenience stores and groceries aren't affected by the brunch bill. Currently, Sunday package sales are allowed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Beer and wine may be sold from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Liquor sales are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.