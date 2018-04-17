ACC recommends fines for 2 underage sales; Member Monica Sheppard is elected as chair
Local police assisted the Georgia Department of Revenue in a March 15 sting targeting 20 stores and restaurants in West Rome. Rome police officer Tony Yarbrough said employees at three of them sold a can of beer to a 19-year-old operative.
"The state cited the owner; we were there to cite the employee," he told the Alcohol Control Commission during hearings to determine if the store's license should be pulled.
The Circle K at 2221 Shorter Ave. got off the lightest, with a letter of warning. Manager Lisa Ward described an extensive corporate training program, signage, cash registers that require a date of birth to ring the sale and the loss of her monthly bonus.
"We're constantly reminding them," Ward said. "She knew it would cost her her job and she did it anyway."
The employees at all three stores were fired.
ACC members were tougher at the two venues that lack formal training programs. They recommended $500 fines for the Exxon/Heli Food Mart at 1928 Shorter Ave., and Morelos Supermarket at 1931 Shorter Ave.
Both license-holders were directed to provide evidence of training and point-of-sales equipment improvements at the panel's May meeting, regardless of what the City Commission decides.
New ACC member Steve VanMeter, manager at Kroger, said there are free and low-cost training programs available online, including from the state and the city of Rome.
"I encourage everyone to do it," he said.
This was the first meeting of the ACC following a restructuring to make it an all-citizen board. VanMeter and Harold Morgan, owner of Uncle John's Barbecue, were sworn in along with existing members Monica Sheppard, John Kendrick and Colin Doss.
Sheppard was unanimously elected to chair the ACC through the end of the year.
"It's been an eventful first meeting," Sheppard told the new members with a smile. "It's not usually this exciting.
The ACC also approved a new beer pouring license at Moroleon Mexican Restaurant, 1802B Redmond Circle, and pouring licenses for beer, wine and liquor at Duke's Rome at 313 Broad St.
Mayor Jamie Doss, on hand to welcome the new members, noted that the ACC had included elected officials since it was established in the mid-1970s.
"This is an historic change for the city that I think will be very effective for us," he said.