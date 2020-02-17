Despite several calls to 911 resulting in arrests and injuries over the last two years at El Patron Sports Bar during private "rapper parties," the Alcohol Control Commission voted to give a verbal warning to the licensee Monday -- instead of suspending his beer-pouring and entertainment license.
Licensee Felipe Martinez had been in danger of the suspension after the latest excessive noise complaint, during a private wedding reception in November at the event venue at 1802 Redmond Circle.
ACC members knew there had been a series of other noise complaints before Martinez assumed control over the business in 2017. They heard Monday about the eight 911 calls police received about fights at the bar in 2018 and 2019.
Rome Police Lt. Josh Kerce told commissioners one call exactly one year ago required eight Rome officers, three Floyd County officers, one sheriff's deputy and two medical units.
That night, two people were arrested and two others were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from flying beer bottles.
"They were well over (maximum) capacity, as well," Kerce said.
All in all, there were nine arrests or citations and 63 total officers or EMS personnel involved in the fight calls, Kerce said.
However, many of the 23 total calls were actually just from security manager Deric Williams letting police know of the planned parties -- such as the "get out of jail" party for a rapper -- Kerce pointed out.
The ACC had been poised to impose a three-week suspension on Martinez after he failed to show up at his January hearing. His attorney, Chris Jackson, assured the commission his client merely wrote down the wrong date for the hearing.
During Monday's hearing, Martinez sat quietly while Williams and Jackson did most of the talking. They pointed out that Martinez has made some changes to the sound system to lessen the noise and that they don't plan on having any more private parties involving rappers or any other large groups that might get out of hand.
"I trust, based on the history, that you'll be very careful," ACC Chair Monica Sheppard told Martinez. "We'll be paying attention, but I wish you great success. There's definitely a need in the community for a place like that. We hope we don't have to see you again."
* In other business, the ACC approved beer, wine and liquor pouring licenses for John Henry's Grill at the former home of Johnny's Pizza at 233 Broad St.
Restaurant owner Eric Tant, who already has a Rockmart establishment called Knucklehead Cafe, said he hopes to open the new place by the first of April.