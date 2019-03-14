David Gresham, Rome, is a railroad retiree and the complicated nature of his income tax return related to both railroad retirement and Social Security led him to try out the AARP Volunteer Tax program several years ago. On the other hand, George and Judy Bevels showed up at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center to take advantage of the free tax-filing assistance for the first time Wednesday.
“A friend of ours came out here and told us about it so we decided to come out here this year,” George Bevels said. “I came out early and got signed up and they took us pretty quick.” The Bevelses received assistance from Gordon Leiter, the dean and coordinator of the local tax-aide program.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years. It’s time to retire,” Leiter said. He actually retired from General Electric years ago, but enjoys learning about the nuances of tax law and helping out his fellow senior citizens each year.
As Leiter was finishing up with the Bevelses’ return, Max Johnson, another longtime volunteer, was putting the wraps on Robert Jackson’s return. Johnson has been with the program for the past 16 years.
Gresham sat quietly at one of the tables at the Senior Center on Wednesday, waiting his turn in line and doing some last-minute examination of his lengthy paperwork. He said this was the fourth year in a row he had used the AARP program and he has been very well-satisfied with the results.
Last year eight local volunteers helped more than 1,100 taxpayers file 961 federal returns and 959 state returns.
This year Leiter has seven volunteers who show up at each session and generally work non-stop for the entire three- or four-hour sessions.
Jack Summerbell, a retired local educator who has been working with Leiter and the crew for many years as well, said he believed Wednesday’s session was as smooth as any he had seen in a long time. He helps check taxpayers in at the door and makes sure they have all of the necessary paperwork to keep the process moving.
“We haven’t had any foul-ups today, nothing real complicated,” Summerbell said. “We do 22-25 a day and cut it off at 26 today.”
Leiter indicated to the Rome News-Tribune at the start of the tax-filing season in February that the doubling of the standard deduction has been beneficial to some filers, but not as helpful to others. In previous years, some people itemized deductions if they exceeded the standard deduction, but now may not have enough deductions to exceed the standard deduction and did not change their withholding status and may end up paying Uncle Sam.