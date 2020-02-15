She arrived at 9 a.m. and walked out with a smile at 2:10 p.m.
Although most people seeking free tax filing help from the AARP Tax-Aide program get through the process within a couple of hours, B.J. Holtzclaw ended up at the back of the line Saturday at the Rome-Floyd County Library in the first-come, first-served situation.
“I’ve been coming here to get my taxes done for about 10 years,” said the 70-year-old Armuchee widow. “My husband used to pay to take them to H&R Block, but since he passed, I’ve gotten cheap. You do what you gotta do.”
Twenty-eight Floyd County residents were assisted by five volunteer tax preparers that day in an upstairs room near the library’s elevator. The service is being offered every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Mondays, 1 to 4 p.m. through April 13.
AARP Tax-Aide also is offered at the Charles C. Parker Center in Etowah Park, 1325 Kingston Road, on Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m., through April 15.
Volunteer Mike Collins said 45 people signed up for help Saturday morning, but they had to turn all but 28 away because of the lack of volunteers and space.
Cindy McBride said she decided to volunteer as a tax preparer this year in honor of her grandfather. The former teacher and stay-at-home mom said her grandfather finally quit volunteering with the program when he turned 97.
“He used to joke that he was helping old people with their taxes,” she said with a laugh. “So I decided to take his place. I’ve always done my own taxes and my grown kids’ taxes and have always had this weird interest in tax law. So I figured I’d enjoy it.”
That day, McBride assisted nine people — the most she’d done in a four-hour session since starting Feb. 1. She said she is glad everyone gets a second look by another volunteer before they leave.
“I made a major mistake on the second one I ever did, but thankfully it was caught by someone else,” she said. “I put a code in the wrong box.”
Collins said he estimates they have helped about 1,000 people at the library since they started two weeks ago.
Silver Creek couple Larry and Vicki Hand said it only took them about 90 minutes to get through the process they have relied on for the past nine years.
“I did it myself before, but I like that they double check everything here,” said Larry Hand, who’s been an AARP member since he was 55.
Vicki Hand said she appreciates that the refund hits their bank account within a week and that making the trip to the library gives them an excuse to venture out of the house.
“We’re 70, so anything that gets us out moving is a good thing,” she said.